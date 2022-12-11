At Abuja Rally, Atiku Reiterates Commitment to Restructuring, Increased Security





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restructure Nigeria and give the indigenes and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) constitutional recognition if elected president in 2023.

He also promised to enhance security nationwide with special attention paid to Abuja because of its special status as the nation’s capital.

Atiku made the pledge during the PDP Presidential Campaign rally, at Eagle Square Abuja, yesterday.

The former vice president who appealed to the people of the FCT to vote for him said: “If you give us your support again, we will do more than what we did between 1999 and 2015 for the residents of Abuja.

“All your entitlements under the current constitution, all the appointments that belong to Abuja will be given to Abuja. You know that we have done so before and we are going to do so again.

“If what you have demanded requires constitutional review, we…





Source: Thisday Newspaper