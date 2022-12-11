Breaking: France Edge England to Set up S’final Clash with Morocco 





Reigning champions France defeated England 2-1 in a thrilling quarter final fixture at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night to set up a semi final clash with Africa’s history makers, Morocco, on Wednesday here in Qatar.

AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud fired the winner in 78th minute shortly after Harry Kane equalised Aurelien Tchouameni’s 17th minute strike from a distance through a spot kick in 54th minute.

The England captain’s equalizing strike was his 53rd international goal which equalled Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals all-time England scorer.

But what would have taken Kane beyond Rooney’s tally to become the new owner of that all-time England scorer was ballon over the bar from another penalty spot given to the Three Lions.

Without doubt, the Three Lions were the better of the two teams for long spells and created chances. England have been accused of making timid exits at major tournaments in the past but this charge cannot be levelled at Gareth…





Source: Thisday Newspaper