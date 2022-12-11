Crude Production Increased by 177,000bpd in November, NUPRC Reveals





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

New data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have shown that crude production increased by 177,000 barrels per day in November.

By implication, this increased the total production in November to 1.185 million barrels per day as opposed to the 1.014 million bpd drilled in October this year.

The figures were obtained yesterday from the official website of the NUPRC, an institution responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of upstream petroleum operations in the country.

When condensates usually excluded from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota calculations are included, the latest data revealed that the total oil drilled for the month of November was 1.41 million barrels per day.

While blended condensates stood at 40,691 barrels per day during the month under review, unblended condensates were 187,799 barrels per day, raising the entire daily production to a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper