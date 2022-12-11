Dogara Tasks Buhari on Implementation of Electoral Act









Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara yesterday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the implementation of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Dogara therefore noted that Buhari could etch his name in gold as a hero of Nigeria’s democracy if he implemented the reforms of the nation’s electoral process.

He made the remarks at the convocation of Achievers University in Owo, Ondo State, thereby commending the president for radical reforms of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He added that the introduction of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) into the election process would guarantee credibility and transparency.

According to the former speaker, it “is a challenge to all Nigerians to ensure that the reforms are implemented in the 2023 general elections

Dogara, also the Chancellor of Achievers University, said: “Permit me to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring radical reforms in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper