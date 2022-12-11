FIFA Condoles With Family of Dead US Journalist at Qatar 2022





An American football journalist, Grant Wahl, was confirmed dead late on Friday night after suffering what doctors termed “acute distress” while covering the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium here in Qatar.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, had been tweeting about the Netherlands versus Argentina match live on Friday.

While confirming Wahl’s death on Saturday morning, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino expressed his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late sports journalist.

“It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” the FIFA President said.

“Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper