In Abuja, Atiku Promises Unify Nigeria, Improve Living Standard





Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to ensure the unity of the country, make life better for the people and ensure Nigerian universities don’t go on strike if elected president.

The former Vice President stated this on Saturday at the PDP’s presidential rally held at the Eagles’ Square, Abuja.

The PDP presidential candidate promised to release all entitlements of Abuja indigenes, including the much demanded constitutional review.

Atiku praised the loyalty of PDP supporters in the Federal capital territory, saying that the party doesn’t take it for granted.

“We have no reason to believe you won’t support us again.

“We are here to pledge that if you support us we will give you all your entitlement; appointments and other demands including constitutional review.

“In the process of restructuring we will give you all what belongs to you.

On security, Atiku vowed to secure the nation’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper