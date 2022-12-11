Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock Rises by N1.22tn in Three Months





*Domestic debt service gulps N820.59tn in two months

*Lagos increases stock by N80bn, Delta dips N106bn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria’s public debt stock rose by 2.85 per cent from N42.84 trillion on June 30, 2022, to N44.06 trillion as of September 30, 2022, the latest figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO), have shown.

According to the figures, Lagos State, which retained the number one position as the most indebted state in the country, increased its domestic debt burden by N80.33 billion in three months from N797,305,312,602.53 as of June 30, 2022, to N877,035,995,031.70 by September 30, 2022.

Lagos is trailed on the domestic debt stock by Delta State with N272.61 billion (N272,612,510,528.95), a decrease of N106.265 billion from the N378,878,236,830.75 it posted on June 30.

The debt management agency explained that the N1.22 trillion rise in three months was caused by the federal government’s borrowings to part-finance the 2022 budget…





Source: Thisday Newspaper