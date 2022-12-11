Onaiyekan: Nigeria Hasn’t Reached Total State of Anarchy





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has said Nigeria has not reached a state of total anarchy, stressing that the country’s flag was still flying though it was dirty and tattered.

The cleric stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the 70th anniversary and commemoration lecture of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) with the theme, ‘The State of the Nation’.

Onaiyekan said it was also difficult to understand how the country got to where it is today and how it needed to turn a better page for her development.

He noted that he had no intention of going into details about the problems facing the nation, adding that the rays of light in the clouds should not be ignored.

The cleric said there might be a few people who are in and outside of government who might be quite happy with the present situation, stressing that this might be because they are beneficiaries of the performance of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper