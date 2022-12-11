U.S. Secretary of State, USAID, Tony Elumelu Foundation Hosts Opening Reception for President Biden’s US-Africa Leaders’ Summit





The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.

This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit today, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.

The welcome reception themed, “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties,” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper