UN Secretary-General Urges FG to Investigate Mass Abortion Report





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Despite strong denial by the Nigerian military authorities, the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, has called on the federal government to investigate allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by its army.

Reuters had reported that the Nigerian Army was running a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North-east since at least 2013.

The programme allegedly involved terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls, many of whom had been kidnapped and raped by Boko Haram, according to dozens of witness accounts and documentation reviewed by Reuters.

But the Nigerian Army had denied conducting a years-long “illicit programme” to carry out abortions among women and girls who have been victims of Boko Haram militants, calling the report “a body of insults on the Nigerian peoples and culture.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, said…





Source: Thisday Newspaper