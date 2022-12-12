2023 : Peter Obi visits Olubadan, Gets royal endorsement









Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the 2023 election should not be about tribe, ethnicity and religion but character and competence of the candidate.

Obi, who spoke while addressing the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, and his Advisory Council members who are High Chiefs, at his palace, at the weekend, said all the variables are elite conspiracy to keep down the nation.

This is just as he declared at the first and second convocation ceremonies of the Dominican University, Ibadan, that he is the most qualified person to move the country forward, expressing optimism of securing the maximum votes in the Southwest region.

According to him, “Where have all those taken us to? I’m offering Nigerians what I did in Anambra State as two-term governor. I have been asking Nigerians to investigate all of us aspiring to lead the country. What did we do at our previous points of assignments? Mine is not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper