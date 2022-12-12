 ‘Adeleke’s Executive Orders Restored Sanity, Rule of Law in Osun’





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

Osun state government has berated the state’s All Progressive Congress (APC) for justifying the mismanagement and maladministration that took place under Oyetola’s government, affirming that the executive orders issued by the new government are clearing the inherited mess and rot.

Responding to a statement issued by the state’s APC, the State government lambasted Oluomo Sunday Akere for displaying gross ignorance of governmental operations and for being part of the past government, submitting that Osun leaders and people are happy with the Adeleke administration and steps so far taken to redirect the ship of State.

A statement issued and signed by the by Spokesperson to the Executive Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said:”We wonder in which world Akere is living? Is he hallucinating about the government of yesterday where due process was an abomination, where election denial was a state policy, where shady handling of treasury was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper