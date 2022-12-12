Brain-drain: 140 Medical Personnel  Resign in Babcock Teaching Hospital





Funmi Ogundare

The Director of Clinical Services and Training, Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Dr. Titus Oyedele, has expressed concern over the issue of brain drain in Nigeria, saying already about 50 of its doctors and 90 of its nurses have resigned to seek greener pastures abroad.

Oyedele, who disclosed this at the weekend, while taking journalists on a tour of the institution’s facilities, blamed the issue of brain drain popularly known now as ‘Japa’, on leadership failure and having people in position who do not believe in the system.

He said retaining the best hands in the hospital has been challenging as it has to pay so much just to get competent and qualified personnel.

According to him, “At times, we have to source for highly skilled personnel even at a very high cost. For instance, in a system, you can have 10 people and many institutions struggling to get them. It has become the highest bidder, but the…





