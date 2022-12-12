Don’t Be Carried Away by Rallies, Okotie Warns Nigerians









Segun James

As the political parties and their candidates embark on massive campaign activities for 2023, interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie, has warned Nigerians not to get carried away by the crowds they see at political rallies, saying this does not truly reflect the political realities in the country.

Okotie in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, said the presence of the mixed multitude at campaign rallies is no indication that presidential candidates enjoy the support of the people.

He explained that some people attend these rallies purely out of curiosity or to catch a glimpse of the political leaders or to be part of the action.

Okotie, whole is promoting his Aboriginal Democracy agenda as an alternative to the current system of government, said crowd-renting is mainly responsible for the crowd we see at rallies, which is why, sometimes, the people are found at different rallies.

According to him, “Aboriginal Democracy is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper