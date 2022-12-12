FCTA  Steps up Campaign against Killing of Twins in Remote Villages





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has kicked against the ancient traditional practice of the killing twins in remote communities and villages in the territory.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils Service Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho noted that the stone age practice was prevalent in communities such as Chakumi in Gwalgwalada Area Council; Makana and Dudu in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC); Gulida and Zuhi in Abaji Area Council as well as Kehi in Kuje Area Council.

He said the harmful traditional practices were unacceptable and not in line with acceptable global norms. Describing twins as blessing craved by many, he said the administration, through the council chairmen and the councilors of the remote communities had been sensitising the people to stop the disturbing practice.

“I want to assure that it has drastically reduced because the council chairmen and some of the councilors who come from the remote…





Source: Thisday Newspaper