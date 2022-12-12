Nigeria’s Debt Service Cost Up 23.4% to N3.04 Trillion￼





Kayode Tokede

With its current N44.06triillion total debt stock as of September 2022, Nigeria has spent N3.04trillion to service external and domestic debts in nine months of 2022, representing an increase of 23.4 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) from N2.46 trillion reported in nine months of 2021, the Debt Management Office (DMO) data has revealed.

A breakdown of the N3.04 trillion debt service payments revealed a total N2.15trillion was used by the federal government to service domestic debts in nine months of 2022.

The DMO numbers revealed that federal government debt service payments for domestic debts such as Treasury bill, FBN Bond, Green Bond and Sukuk bond borrowings increased by 23.5 per cent YoY in nine months of 2022 over the need to bridge 2022 budget finance deficit.

On the external side, the FG debt service payments with multilateral, bilateral, Eurobond and Diaspora Bond also increased by 23.14 per cent in the period under review.

Analysis of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper