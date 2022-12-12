Ninth Assembly might Not Be Able to Complete Constitution Amendments, Gbajabiamila Laments





* Says process stalled in state assemblies

* Support LG autonomy bill, Lawan implores El-Rufai

* Kaduna gov seeks law establishing state police

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed serious doubts over the possibility of the National Assembly to complete the ongoing constitution amendments before the expiration of the ninth Assembly.

Gbajabiamila stated this in Abuja Monday while presenting the Distinguished Parliamentarians Lecture 2022 organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

His paper was titled ‘Delivering on our contract with Nigeria: Implementing the Legislative Agenda of the 9th house of Representatives – Progress, Challenges and Way Forward.’

He noted with regret the fact that many state assemblies had yet to legislate on the 44 bills aimed at amending the critical aspects of the nation’s constitution, sent to them by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper