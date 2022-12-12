NSIA’s Innovation Programme to Catalyse Domestic Capital, Ideas, Says Umar-Sadiq





Obinna Chima

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq has said the Prize for Innovation Programme (NIPP) introduced by the agency at the weekend, would help catalyse domestic capital for domestic ideas.

Umar-Sadiq, who prior to his elevation to the office of MD/CEO in October, was an Executive Director at the NSIA, said this during an interview in Lagos, on the sidelines of the launch of the NIPP.

The NSIA Prize for Invocation Programme was structured as a business enhancement programme to support early-stage, growth-driven ideas through education, mentorship, and financing.

The Programme is a strategy-based initiative of the NSIA Board which will run for at least three years.

Through the NPIP initiative, the NSIA stated that it was poised to identify, build, and channel the country’s latent potential in innovation and technology to catalyse economic growth, enhance the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper