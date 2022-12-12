Patrons Seeks FG, Corporates’ Support to Drive Nigeria’s Art Industry





Gilbert Ekugbe

A Representative of Patrons Modern & Contemporary African Art, an art advisory and dealership firm, Peter Imo, has called on the federal government and corporate bodies to support the growth of the nation’s untapped art industry.

He said the Nigerian art industry has the capacity to engage the nation’s teeming unemployed youths while also creating wealth for the country.

In an interview with newsmen at the recent miniature art exhibition titled, “Small is Beautiful,” Imo said the federal government and corporate bodies have not done enough to support the art industry to tap into the $13 billion African art market.

In his words: “I think if we are talking about driving art as a project or as a tool for communicating, I will say the government is not doing a lot and even corporate bodies. I think the government should actually make it a policy to have Nigerian artists, and not just Nigerian but African artists, to patronise art for public…





Source: Thisday Newspaper