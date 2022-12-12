Tinubu: I’ll Be President of All Nigerians, Fair and Just





*Atiku is articulating boldfaced lies, says APC

*Come clean on your source of wealth, ex-VP tells former Lagos governor

*Northern group urges Nigerians not to return ruling party to power

Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that there would be equitable treatment of all citizens on his watch if elected president next year.

Tinubu’s assurance came as Presidential Campaign Council of APC accused the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of trying to swindle Nigerians with sugarcoated promises and flagrant lies, saying he does not mean well for the country.

But Atiku, yesterday, asked Tinubu to explain the source of his wealth to Nigerians and stop beating around the bush.

Nonetheless, a group of prominent northerners declared that returning the ruling APC to power in 2023 would be destructive to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper