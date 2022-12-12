You Can’t Bully Free Press, Silence Media, THISDAY/ARISE Editors Tell Alake, Onanuga





*Say duo want to use press council to gag media, create dictatorship

*Assure Tinubu of fair, robust coverage

The Board of Editors of THISDAY/ARISE News yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga and its Director, Strategic Communication, Mr. Dele Alake of attempting to silence independent media, cower as well as bully free press ahead of the 2023 general elections in what they described as a copycat style of former US President, Donald Trump against independent media.

The THISDAY/ARISE News Boards of Editors stated this in a joint statement titled: “Tinubu and THISDAY/ARISE Media Group and the Attack on Free Speech.”

They also noted out of envy and pettiness, the continuous attacks on their Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Prince Nduka Obaigbena by both Alake and Onanuga.

The editors pointed out that in at least four separate press statements and interviews in the last…





Source: Thisday Newspaper