Adeleke Felicitates Olagunju on Dame Award









Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warmly celebrated renowned journalist and columnist, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, for winning this year’s Dame Award, expressing delight at the incredible feat of winning the award for a record third time.

The Dame Award is a prestigious honour reserved for people who distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. Olagunju received the award in 2019, 2021 and 2022, with the 2020 edition suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a congratulatory message issued yesterday, Governor Adeleke said the Dame Award was a further recognition of Olagunju’s outstanding contributions to the field of journalism.

The governor noted the professionalism, responsiveness and unbending principles of Olagunju, “which explains the values accorded to his works at home and abroad.

“Dr. Olagunju is one of the finest professionals we have around, and I am excited that his contributions to our environment through his work are not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper