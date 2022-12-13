Association Seeks to Ramp up Nigeria’s Cassava Derivatives’ Production to 600,000 Metric Tons





Obinna Chima

The Large-scale Starch and Derivatives Producers Association (LSSDPA) yesterday announced plan to double Nigeria’s domestic production of cassava derivatives to least 600,000 metric tons in the next five years, from the 300,000 metric tons it is presently.

The President, LSSDPA, Mrs. Oluyemisi Iranloye, who said this during the inauguration ceremony of the newly established association held in Lagos, said ramping up production would help tighten the gap between supply-demand of cassava-based products, produce a revenue of at least N360 billion ($812 million) per annum, up from the present amount of about N180 billion ($406 million) in revenue annually.

The event also saw the inauguration of members of the association’s Board of Trustees which included Rasheed Olakanmi Sarumi as Chairman; Zainab Mustapha Jaji, Adewale Abiodun Raji and Iranloye as members.

Speaking further, Iranloye said increasing production would also help the country preserve huge…





Source: Thisday Newspaper