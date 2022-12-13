CBN: Devt. Finance Interventions Have Boosted Food Security





•Says efforts underway to unlock finance for MSMEs

•Declares initiatives have supported economic diversification

•Govs Bagudu, Abubakar, others laud Emefiele for huge financing support to states

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said its development finance initiatives have reduced the country’s reliance on food imports and stemmed the drain on foreign exchange which had, in turn, checked imported inflation and stimulated local productivity.

The apex bank noted that its various interventions had helped to diversify the base of the economy away from oil to the real sector, and boosted the sub-national economy.

CBN Director, Development Finance Department (DFD), Mr. Yusuf Yila, disclosed this at the opening of the 2022 Annual Retreat of the department in Abuja.

He said through the efforts by the apex bank, “food security in Nigeria has seen a very massive boost in recent years since we intervened”.

Source: Thisday Newspaper