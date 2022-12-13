Clinicians Urged to Reclaim Role as Healers, Not Technicians





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), has urged it members (clinicians) to as a matter of priority reclaim their roles in the medical field as healers and not just mere technicians.

The president of SOLONg, Dr Ifeoma Monye, made the call at the 4th Annual Scientific and General Meeting, organised virtually by the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), themed: Lifestyle Medicine- Healthcare Redefined.

According to her, As Nigeria’s only medical and health professional association representing the interdisciplinary field of Lifestyle Medicine, the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria exists as a galvanised force for change not just in the healthcare sector, but in the wider community.

She said the society represents a group of passionate and dedicated clinicians who are united in their message to Nigerians and the rest of Africa, stating: “Our message is simple and focuses on the fact that for ‘so long’…





Source: Thisday Newspaper