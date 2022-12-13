FG: No Ad Valoren Tax in Finance Bill 2022 Draft





•Says govt still consulting stakeholders

•MAN alleges FG sacrificing soft drinks manufacturers for elusive tax revenue

•Ekpo says raising tax at this point unnecessary

Dike Onwuamaeze

Contrary to concerns in the manufacturing circle that the sector would be visited with additional 20 per cent Ad Valorem Tax (AVT) for manufacturers of carbonated soft drinks, the federal government has clarified that there was no such provision in the draft copy of the Finance Bill 2022 that is currently before the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, made the clarification in response to THISDAY’s enquiry against the background of fear gripping the members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) that the federal government had initiated a process that would impose 20 per cent AVT on the manufacturers of carbonated nonalcoholic soft drinks through the finance bill.

Ahmed told THISDAY:…





Source: Thisday Newspaper