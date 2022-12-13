FG Takes Strident Step on Plastic Waste Management





Michael Olugbade

The federal government has taken a strident step on management of plastic waste in the country by inaugurating a Project Steering Committee (PSC) for Promotion of Sustainable Plastics Value Chains through Circular Economy Practices.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi said it is instructive that this is taking off at a time the attention of the global community is focused on negotiating the establishment of a legally binding instrument for the environmentally sound management of plastic throughout their entire lifecycle.

He said: “As you are all aware, misuse of plastic and poor management of its wastes pose danger to human health and the environment as they leach toxic chemical constituents such as endocrine disrupting chemicals which have been linked to infertility, diabetes, prostate/breast cancer, into foods, drinks and the environment. Also tonnes of improperly disposed plastic wastes litter…





Source: Thisday Newspaper