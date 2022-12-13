Julius Berger Donates Food to Flood Victims in Operational Areas





In continuation of its determination to touch the lives of communities and with its strong commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has again donated food items to flood victims at its different operational regions, namely Abuja-Kano Road, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.

Julius Berger donated bags of rice to help ameliorate the effect of the devastating flood incident on the lives of the affected people.

At Bayelsa, Julius Berger’s Team lead to donate the rice in Yenagoa, Regional Project Coordinator, Chief Sam Ngbor said, “the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc wishes to commiserate with the government and good people of Bayelsa State over the flood incident that has enormously disrupted lives and economic activities in some parts of the state. It is without doubt this incident has resulted in untold hardship and unbearable conditions in recent times.” Continuing, Chief Ngbor said, “…as part of our efforts to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper