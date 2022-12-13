Lawmakers Pass Bill Restricting Foreign Vessels on Nigerian Waters 





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives have finally passed a Bill seeking to restrict foreign vessels on Nigerian waters and allow only the carriers owned by Nigerians.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of a report on the Bill’s clauses laid by the Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education & Administration, Hon. Lynda

Ikpeazu.

The lawmakers had in March 2021 passed the proposed legislation, which seeks amendment to the existing Cabotage Act to promote the development of indigenous tonnage and also establish a cabotage vessel financing fund, through second reading.

Ikpeazu had, in her debate on its general principles, said that the passage would reposition the Nigerian maritime sector to achieve its potential.

According to her, the bill aims to address the challenges of the current cabotage regime by adequately and effectively developing and protecting the rights of Nigerians to dominate in the area…





Source: Thisday Newspaper