Obasanjo: Nigeria at Crossroads, Needs Leader With Right Character

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria is at a critical moment in her political history and needs a leader with the right character and capacity to turn things around.

Obasanjo said he was working with other elder statesmen to enthrone a new Nigeria, where everyone would have a sense of belonging and there would be justice for all.

The former president stated these yesterday at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu, where he signed a condolence register opened by the group of elders for the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who died on November 1.

The leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, also signed the register as a mark of respect for the deceased.

In his address, Obasanjo said the major problem with Nigeria was the dearth of leaders with the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper