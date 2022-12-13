Organisations Push for Passage of Almajiri Education Bill





Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in collaboration with voluntary organisations in Sokoto state, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Speaker of House of Representative to hasten the enactment and passage of Almajiri education law.

The NYCN Chairman, Sokoto State Chapter, Malam Yakubu Abzubakar, made the call at a joint press conference yesterday in Sokoto.

Abubakar along with others appealed for the passage of Almajiri Education and Out of School Children Bill 2023, which was initiated and sponsored by House of Representative member representing Tureta/ Dange Shuni / Bodinga in the lower chamber, Dr Balarabe Kakale along with 17 other lawmakers. He said the bill, when passed into law, would enable government to provide multimodal system of education that would tackle the menace of illiteracy, develop skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

According to him, the efforts would prevent youth…





