Probe of Zungeru Power Plant is Aimed at Ensuring Due Process, Says Lawan 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Senate decided to organise an investigative hearing on the ongoing bid on a concession of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant (ZHPP) located in Niger State, to ensure due process in the exercise.

The investigative hearing, which held on Tuesday, was organised by the Senate Committee on Power in line with the resolution adopted by the Senate at its plenary sitting of Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022.

Lawan explained that the thrust of the motion, sponsored by the chairman of the committee, Senator Gabriel Suswan, was to request the Senate to invoke its oversight constitutional responsibility to avert the transfer of unresolved liabilities and future third-party claims to government.

He said the probe would ensure that the proposed concession of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant (ZHPP) was conducted on a ‘value for money criteria’ bearing in mind the huge external loans…





Source: Thisday Newspaper