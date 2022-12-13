Senate Whittles down President’s Power to Sack Anti-graft Agencies’ Heads





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday considered and passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act.

The proposed legislation would make it difficult for the president to sack the head of the anti-graft agency without legislative approval.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu).

The bill seeks to ensure that the appointment and removal of the EFCC’s chairman are subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The bill also seeks to amend the commission’s establishment Act to restrict non-EFCC staff from heading the anti-agency.

Leading the debate, Utazi said the proposed amendment was to bring EFCC in conformity with other anti-graft agencies by guaranteeing security of tenure for the commission’s chairman.

He said: “For other anti-graft agencies created through the legislative instrumentality, before and later, that is, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper