Still Earth Wins Excellence, Recognition Award





Still Earth Limited, Nigeria’s renowned construction company has been named the winner of the Award of Excellence and Recognition for outstanding and visible performance in the Nigerian construction industry in the BusinessDay’s Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA), which held in Lagos.

The NBLA Awards, according to BusinessDay, has established itself as the most prestigious, desirable and credible award system in the real sector of the Nigerian economy. It recognises remarkable business leaders and organisations in Nigeria for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

Projects Manager of Still Earth Limited, Oladimeji Oseni, who received the award on behalf of the company, thanked the organisers of the award for finding the company worthy of the recognition and promised that the company will continue to live up to its calling in all its operations.

“It is a great honour to be found worthy for the Award of Excellence and Recognition for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper