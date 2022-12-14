APC Colluded with Segilola, Mining Companies to Deprive Osun Billions of Naira, PDP Alleges





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of colluding with those depriving Osun state of legitimate returns from her huge mineral deposits.

It specifically alleged that the party protected Segilola and other mining companies that were cheating and pillaging Osun’s resources.

The PDP expressed shock that the state APC could come out to defend mining companies who were perpetrating large scale fleecing of Osun resources, destroying our environment and corrupting the political process.

In a statement signed and made available to THISDAY, Chairman, Osun PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Akindele Adekunle stated: “We are not surprised as there are credible reports on how the mining companies regularly settle top officials of the APC and its government.

“When the people’s governor now exposes the nest of corruption, the state APC cannot even disguise to manifest its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper