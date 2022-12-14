APWB, Stakeholders Proffer Solutions to Disruptions in Talent Market





Uzoma Mba

The disruptions in Talent markets, including ‘Japa’ syndrome and many other dynamics, is impacting Banking and other sectors of the Nigerian economy, and remains a cause for concern, with impact in the short and long run.

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) is gathering experts from across sectors of the economy, to address the challenges, in a Symposium with a view to finding lasting solutions.

The Chairman, APWB, Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos, to herald the Symposium on Monday, where the issue will be thoroughly discussed and solutioned by experts.

Ladimeji, who was represented by the 1st Vice Chairperson, Kemi Ibiwoye said the Association was prepared to collaborate with stakeholders to explore solutions to the challenge.

Themed: “Evolution of Leadership in the ‘NOW’ of work,” the Symposium was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 5pm at Oriental Hotel.

Ladimeji said, “We…





Source: Thisday Newspaper