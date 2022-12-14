Buhari, Osinbajo Emerge Africa ICT Champion









President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have emerged the Africa ICT Champions for the year 2022.

This was disclosed at the award announcement session coordinated by Founder and first Chairman of the Africa Information and Communication Technologies Alliance (AfICTA), Dr Jimson Olufuye, held at the end of its 10th summit held last week.

The duo of Buhari and Osinbajo were voted winners for engendering more than 18 percent ICT contributions to Nigeria’s GDP in 2022 and 40 percent overall ICT value chain contribution to the Nigerian economy.

They were represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, at the closing ceremony.

n his address as the Special Guest of Honour, Osinbajo, through Akande, appreciated AfICTA for the award bestowed on them and congratulated AfICTA on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, acknowledging the immeasurable growths AfICTA witnessed in the past 10 years…





Source: Thisday Newspaper