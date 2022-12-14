Customs Investigates Use of FIRS Number Plates for Alleged Smuggling Activities









Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger/Kogi States Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun investigation into how six exotic vehicles with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) number plates were smuggled into the country through the Babana border.

The vehicles were among 15 others with duty paid value of N141million seized by operatives of the Customs early this month.

Five suspects have also been arrested in connection with smuggling activities according to the Comptroller, Mr. Busayo Kadejo, who, however, did not say if all those apprehended are connected with the vehicles smuggled with the FIRS number plates.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding how these number plates found their ways to these vehicles,” Kadejo said, adding that “right now, we cannot say for sure if any staff of the FIRS is connected to the issue.

Kadejo said the NCS also made an uncommon seizure of 2,070 pieces of machetes and 1,790 pieces of Jack knives,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper