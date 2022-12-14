Elite Consensus and  Nigeria Post-Elections





Sam Amadi

Nigeria is at a threshold. The present is terrible. The future can be worse. Nigeria has the highest number of out of school children in the world. That is an estimated 20 million children. With a population of about 200 million people, if we estimate that children are no more than a quarter of Nigerians, this means that about half of those children are not in school and will be illiterates. This is just one aspect of the Nigerian democracy deficits. The human capital crisis of the future is very huge. Couple this with the expected increase in drug addition, pervasive criminality, and extreme poverty that will increase as these hopeless children struggle to survive without social protection.

This is one small slice of Nigeria’s darkling plain. The economy itself has collapsed and would need more than a team of geniuses to revive and stabilize. Nigeria is spending more than all its revenue to service debts. In 2023, even with the most optimistic scenario,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper