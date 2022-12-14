Kwara Pledges More Support for SMEs to Tackle Poverty





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by the poverty level in Kwara State, the State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday said the administration would continue to support small and medium scale businesses to deepen economic growth and fight poverty.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke in Ilorin at the opening of the 9th Kwara Joint Trade Fair 2022, said: “Nigeria’s trade and commerce have continued to suffer limited growth because the country consumes more than what it produces and this largely accounts for the economic hardship in many households.”

At least 170 SMEs and 60 large scale businesses are participating in the fair that will last till 20th of December.

Themed: “Harmony through Commerce”, the fair is jointly organised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), the Kwara State government, and the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME).

He said despite the fact that the oil and gas industry…





Source: Thisday Newspaper