NEF: Millions of Northern Voters Made to Surrender Their PVCs for N2,000





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has raised the alarm that millions of Northern voters particularly women, are being made to surrender their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for N2,000.

The forum’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed in a statement issued Wednesday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed what the public has been aware of in the last few weeks.

It, however, decried the widespread and targeted buying of PVCs in many parts of the North and a few other parts of Nigeria.

The Forum noted that it had followed this worrying phenomenon, while advising community leaders and major stakeholders on the dangers of disenfranchising large numbers of citizens.

It pointed out that it had also undertaken its own investigations, which prompted this public warning.

It said: “Thousands, or possibly even millions of Northern voters, particularly women, are being made to surrender their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper