NEMA  Receives 105 Nigerians from Chad





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano territorial office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 105 stranded Nigerians from Chad Republic at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Monday’s night.

The Kano Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Dr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, told reporters yesterday that the returnees arrived at the international wing of the airport with Boeing 737-7k9 ASKY Airlines operated by Ethiopian Airlines KP9401 with registration number ET-ANH.

According to him, “the returnees were brought back to Kano under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from Chad through a voluntary repatriation programme.

“The program was meant for the distressed Nigerians who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.”

“The returnees included 24 male adults, 23 female adults and 58 children.

“The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper