SEC, Gambia Counterpart to Collaborate on Capital Market Development 





Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured its Gambian counterpart of necessary assistance in their desire to develop more products in their bid to deepen the capital market.

Executive Commissioner Operations of the SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan stated this when he received a Team from Central Bank of The Gambia who were on a study visit to the Commission’s Zonal Office in Lagos recently.

Obisan disclosed that the SEC Nigeria is making a lot of efforts to attract more Nigerians to the capital market, one of such steps is stated in the Revision of the 10-year capital market master plan which was launched recently by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

He said, “We are doing a couple of things in Nigeria, just some few days ago we just relaunched our Revised capital market master plan. Other than the enabling law that we have, the capital market master plan is a 10-year document which we worked with in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper