Senate Refers NDDC Board Nominees to Committee





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday referred to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, the request of President Muhammadu Buhari urging it to screen for confirmation, the appointment of the chairman, managing director, executive directors and members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, asked the committee to carry out the screening exercise and submit its report on Tuesday next week for deliberation and necessary approval.

Buhari had on penultimate week asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Ms. Lauretta Ifeanyi-Onochie as the substantive chairman of the board of the NDDC.

Buhari’s letter that was read at plenary by the Senate President also named 14 others as managing director, executive directors and members of the board.

Lawan said that the President appointed Ifeanyi-Onochie from Delta State as the Chairman, representing the South-South…





Source: Thisday Newspaper