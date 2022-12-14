US-Africa Summit: Buhari Restates 30 Gigawatts Electricity Target By 2030





•Seeks financial, technical assistance from US

•Nigeria, Rwanda become first nations to sign artemis accords

•United States to commit $55bn to health, climate adaptation in Africa

Ugo Aliogo in Washington DC

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the Nigerian government’s target of generating 30 gigawatts of electricity by 2030. Buhari said this during a discussion panel on “Just Energy Transition” at the on-going US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.

He outlined the comprehensive energy transition plan of his administration, in response to issues associated with climate change.

According to Buhari, “As part of the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy, we set the vision 30:30:30, which aims at achieving 30GW of electricity by 2030, with renewable energy contributing 30 per cent of the energy mix.

“Last year, Nigeria became the first African country to develop a detailed Energy Transition Plan to tackle both energy…





Source: Thisday Newspaper