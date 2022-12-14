Wike: I Would Have Won PDP Primary If it Weren’t Manipulated





•Insists he doesn’t have any rift with Atiku

•Ex-VP, Okowa, PDP governors salute Rivers governor at 55

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he would have won the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the process had not been manipulated. Wike said this when his political associates and Rivers elders, led by the chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, visited to felicitate with him on his 55th birthday.

The governor said he was proud of the impact Rivers State was able to make during the presidential primary in Abuja. But he insisted that there was no rift between him and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Notwithstanding, Atiku, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and PDP governors congratulated Wike on his 55th birthday.

The Rivers State governor reiterated that the crisis in PDP had to do with the demand from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper