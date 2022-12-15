Betway Provides Pathway into Africa for Twain Sport





Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Twain Sport, the provider of Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, has entered a working relationship with Betway, a leading global sports betting and gaming holding Super Group. The partnership between Twain Sport and Betway will make Twain Sport’s premium live content available to African players for the first time.

Twain’s revolutionary hybrid live sports content will now be available to Betway’s extensive customer base in the region. The partners intend to launch the content in the leading South African market first and then continue the delivery across the continent in countries like Nigeria, where Betway operates.

The partnership results from intensive market research showing the gap in demand for live sport with high-frequency entertainment, the basic requirement of the worldwide next-generation players. Twain Sports is recognised as a leading hybrid live sports content provider, and Betway is a long-standing operator in Africa with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper