Buhari: Terrorism, Unconstitutional Change of Govt, Climate Change Threaten Attainment of AU Agenda 2063





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sounded a note of warning that Africa risks not attaining the goals continental leaders have set for the region by 2063 in view of challenges of terrorism, change of government and climate change challenges facing it.

He, however, believed the goals can be achieved if there is a unity of purpose among all member states.

Speaking Thursday at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders Summit on the topic, “Partnering on Agenda 2063: A Peaceful and Secure Africa” in Washington DC, the US Capital, President Buhari declared: “Africa’s security and development landscape has undergone significant transformation over the past decades. The Continent has witnessed increased, diverse and complex threats including climate change, the scourge of terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organized crimes, ideological radicalization, and recently, an upsurge in Unconstitutional Change of Governments (UCGs).

“It is clearly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper