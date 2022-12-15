Bureau of Public Service Reforms Rates NPA as ‘Platinum Level’ Organisation





There was excitement in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) following the classification of the agency by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) as a level 5 “Platinum Level” Organisation.

BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) deployed in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency returned the verdict of “exceptional performance with performance level of 91.25 percent.”

A statement yesterday quoted the Director General of BPSR, D.I. Arabi to have explained: “This means that NPA’s performance far exceeded expectations due to exceptionally high quality of work in all essential areas of responsibility, resulting in an overall quality of work that is superior, exceptional or unique.”

Furthermore, Arabi noted that, “it is worthy of note that the whole process of the assessment was free from both internal and external influence,” adding that, “while we commend critical mass of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper