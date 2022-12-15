Court to Decide Vacation Order on Temporary Forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s Properties Jan 25





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday fixed January 25, 2023, for ruling in the application by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, seeking to set aside the court’s order temporarily forfeiting his property to the federal government.

Justice Ekwo fixed the date for ruling, shortly after taking submissions of the counsel to parties in the suit.

While Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) had argued on behalf of Ekweremadu, federal government’s lawyer, Mr Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), who had opposed the request for the setting aside of the forfeiture order, stated that he would however not oppose an order of status quo, pending the return of Ekweremadu, who is currently being detained in the United Kingdom over allegations bordering on organ harvesting.

Justice Ekwo had ordered the federal government to temporary seize 40 landed properties belonging to the former Deputy Senate President pending the order for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper